Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.89.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $343.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

