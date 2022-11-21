Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Insider Purchases £24,659.40 in Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating) insider Clive Watson bought 41,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £24,659.40 ($28,976.97).

Kier Group Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of KIE opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.74) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.49 million and a P/E ratio of 2,110.00. Kier Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 56 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.40 ($1.45).

Get Kier Group alerts:

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.