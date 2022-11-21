KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $806,916.34 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $806,916.34 and approximately $142,708.61 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,615,447 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,615,447.2801379. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00606642 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $146,174.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

