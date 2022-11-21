Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 212,970 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 1.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 478,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

