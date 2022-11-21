Keep Network (KEEP) Hits Market Cap of $68.21 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $68.21 million and $1.26 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
