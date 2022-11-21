Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Kape Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Kape Technologies stock opened at GBX 235 ($2.76) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 246.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 287.43. The company has a market cap of £994.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 205 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($5.41).
