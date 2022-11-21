Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 40,281 shares.The stock last traded at $189.39 and had previously closed at $192.77.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

