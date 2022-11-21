JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Down 2.9 %

AppLovin stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,920,000. NetEase Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $120,999,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $45,208,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.