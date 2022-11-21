JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target to C$115.00

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ipsen from €98.00 ($101.03) to €102.00 ($105.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ipsen from €107.00 ($110.31) to €108.00 ($111.34) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €139.00 ($143.30) to €142.00 ($146.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ipsen from €84.00 ($86.60) to €86.00 ($88.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Ipsen Price Performance

Shares of IPSEY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.99. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Further Reading

