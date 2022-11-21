Johnson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Johnson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $65.39 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $80.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02.

