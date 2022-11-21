Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 496.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 283.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $60.41.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

