Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 51,156 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,156 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 0.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 29.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 850.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 20.8% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $170.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

