Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,968 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 244,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.21 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82.

