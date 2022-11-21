JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.05

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,638,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $20,011,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,975,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,222,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 185,344 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

