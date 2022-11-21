Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) & Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Head to Head Survey

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Japan Steel Works has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Japan Steel Works and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Steel Works 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seven & i 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Japan Steel Works pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Seven & i pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Steel Works and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Steel Works N/A N/A N/A Seven & i 2.23% 8.67% 3.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Steel Works and Seven & i’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Steel Works $1.87 billion 0.83 $64.80 million N/A N/A Seven & i $78.49 billion 0.45 $1.90 billion $1.12 17.85

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Steel Works.

Summary

Seven & i beats Japan Steel Works on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Industrial Machinery Product Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery, which include excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for petrochemicals, industrial machinery, automobiles, IT, and defense applications. Its Material and Engineering Business segment provides steel casting and forgings, such as reactor and steam generator parts, rotor shafts, turbine casings, die steel, and steel rolls; clad steel products including clad steel plates and pipes; and engineering services, which include steel structures for plants and infrastructure, non-destructive inspection and analytical inspection services, and steel pressure vessels for hydrogen storage tanks for electric power and steel, oil and natural gas, and renewable energy sectors. In addition, the company offers photonics, composite materials, and metallic materials, which include semiconductors and electronic devices, camera, 5G, and sensing, aircraft parts, composite materials for mobility, and electronic parts and metallic materials. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Shinagawa, Japan.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

