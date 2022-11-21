Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $126.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.75. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

