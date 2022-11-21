J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $8.35-8.75 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.90. The stock had a trading volume of 79,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,597. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 92,305 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

