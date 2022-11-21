iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after buying an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 31,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,983. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.