iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.70. 63,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.89 and a 200 day moving average of $393.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.