iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,633 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after buying an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71.

