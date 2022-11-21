iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lowered by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $104.86. 73,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,640. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

