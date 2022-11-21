iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Trading 2.1% Higher

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.09. 14,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,833,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.