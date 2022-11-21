iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 473,735 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

