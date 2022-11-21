iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,932,345 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14.

