iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,932,345 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

