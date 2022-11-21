iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $133.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,056. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $158.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.