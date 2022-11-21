Investors Purchase High Volume of Weibo Call Options (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 8,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 275% compared to the average daily volume of 2,181 call options.
Weibo Price Performance
Weibo stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. 13,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,562. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.53.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
