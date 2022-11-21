Investors Purchase High Volume of Weibo Call Options (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 8,180 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 275% compared to the average daily volume of 2,181 call options.

Weibo stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. 13,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,562. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

