Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 21st (AACG, AAMC, AAME, AAU, ACOR, AEY, AGFS, AINC, AIRI, AKTX)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, November 21st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG). They issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Cowen Inc. issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR). They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX). They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

