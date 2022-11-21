Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 21st (AACG, AAMC, AAME, AAU, ACOR, AEY, AGFS, AINC, AIRI, AKTX)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, November 21st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG). They issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Cowen Inc. issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR). They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX). They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

