Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RSP stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.91. 81,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

