Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 181,186 shares.The stock last traded at $77.95 and had previously closed at $78.09.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $472,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

