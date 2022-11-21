Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 73,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $29.10. 482,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,569,398. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

