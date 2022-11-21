Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Dan Manea Sells 200 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Insulet Stock Performance
PODD traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.60. 370,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,708. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.25 and its 200 day moving average is $240.47. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Featured Articles
