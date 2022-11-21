Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Dan Manea Sells 200 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.60. 370,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,708. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.25 and its 200 day moving average is $240.47. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

About Insulet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

