Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes $645,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTG)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MOTG opened at $33.34 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.