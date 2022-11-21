Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $89.26.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

