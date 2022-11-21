Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $65.72.

