Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,728,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,115,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $30.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.