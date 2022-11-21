Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,728,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,115,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $30.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $34.68.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
