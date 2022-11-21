Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Sells 545 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $18,203.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 177 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $5,318.85.

ShotSpotter stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. 13,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,443. The company has a market cap of $408.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.28.

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares during the period. EVR Research LP raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 36.4% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 9.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at $1,821,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at $1,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

