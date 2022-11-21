Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Friday, October 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75.

On Monday, October 3rd, Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.86. 1,846,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $2,545,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.