Insider Selling: DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Major Shareholder Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $11,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $104,569,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

DZS Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of DZSI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 400,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. DZS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $344.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 34.1% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 398,545 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in DZS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DZS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in DZS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in DZS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

