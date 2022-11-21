Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Buys 15,600 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 320,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,545,888.60.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$252,000.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$866,671.00.

TSE PEY traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$14.39. The company had a trading volume of 566,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,307. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.02. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.44 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.

PEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

