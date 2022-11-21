Insider Buying: Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,519.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Campbell Winmill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 4,800 shares of Global Self Storage stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00.
Shares of SELF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,432. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.36.
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
