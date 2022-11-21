Insider Buying: Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,519.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Campbell Winmill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 4,800 shares of Global Self Storage stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00.

Shares of SELF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,432. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 664,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 47.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 43.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

