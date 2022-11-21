Insider Buying: Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.88. 86 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387. The company has a market cap of $219.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Chemung Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 347,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 182,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

