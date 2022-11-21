Insider Buying: ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Buys 209 Shares of Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) insider Patrick Alexander Deller acquired 209 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($176.83).
Patrick Alexander Deller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Patrick Alexander Deller acquired 198 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($176.83).
ActiveOps Stock Performance
LON:AOM opened at GBX 72 ($0.85) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.37. ActiveOps Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £51.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.
About ActiveOps
ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.
