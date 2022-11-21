Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 1.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.15% of Illumina worth $42,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,534 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 534.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Illumina Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.81. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

