IDEX (IDEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.96 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $29.96 million and $3.49 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.36 or 0.08441772 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00456820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.36 or 0.28027754 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.