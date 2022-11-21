Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on H. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.11.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:H remained flat at C$35.51 during trading hours on Monday. 274,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,764. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.52 and a one year high of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.56. The stock has a market cap of C$21.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

