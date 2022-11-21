Huobi BTC Price Tops $16,118.26 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $628.12 million and $205,881.51 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $16,118.26 or 0.99777124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

