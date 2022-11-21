HUNT (HUNT) Price Up 4.4% This Week

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. HUNT has a total market cap of $46.10 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.17 or 0.08878411 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00471591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.68 or 0.28934007 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

