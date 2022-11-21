Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.96

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIII. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $489,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

