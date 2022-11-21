HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.09.

HUBS stock traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.84. The company had a trading volume of 755,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $862.00.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 13.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 125.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

